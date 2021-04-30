Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL remained flat at $$24.50 on Thursday. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

