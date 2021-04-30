Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $50.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

FBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 5,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

