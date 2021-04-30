Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

FISV opened at $122.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $144,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 21.1% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 149,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

