Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues Earnings Results

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY21 guidance to $5.35-5.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.350-5.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,728. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.