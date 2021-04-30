Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues Earnings Results

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY21 guidance to $5.35-5.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.350-5.500 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,728. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
