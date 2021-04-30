First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,589. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

