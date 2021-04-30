First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the March 31st total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 173,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 20,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $48.30.

