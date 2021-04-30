First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6,865.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of FCG stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.