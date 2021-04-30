First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $87.89. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,135. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

