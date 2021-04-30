First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 97.5% in April

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $53.58 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.