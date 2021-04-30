First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,036. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

