First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS)’s share price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $45.87. 11,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 32,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.19.

