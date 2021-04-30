First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 58.1% in April

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FAM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 52,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,625. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

