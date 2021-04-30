First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 101,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,860. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 108,673 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

