First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.First Solar also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.29. 2,882,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.