First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$25.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.39.

FM stock opened at C$29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The company has a market cap of C$20.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.43.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

