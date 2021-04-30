First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $34.84. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,475. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $342.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

