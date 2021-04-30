First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FFNW. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

