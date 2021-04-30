First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

