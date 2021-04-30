First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $6.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $859.04. 61,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,759. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $303.18 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $845.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

