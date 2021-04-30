First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. 589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,705. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.