First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Also, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

