FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.14 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 138,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. FireEye has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.