FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,445,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. FireEye has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

