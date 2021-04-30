FIO Protocol (FIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.80 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 62.5% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $81.25 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001154 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001921 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 755,415,079 coins and its circulating supply is 233,095,059 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

