Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE FTT traded up C$0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.43. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$16.60 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,368.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,667 shares of company stock worth $249,076.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.