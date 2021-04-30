FinNexus (FNX) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and $4.34 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 31,912,070 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

