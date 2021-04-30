Financial Survey: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) vs. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Snap and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.72 billion 54.76 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -83.04 Magnite $156.41 million 29.93 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -109.46

Magnite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Snap has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Snap and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 6 30 0 2.78 Magnite 0 3 4 0 2.57

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $67.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.73%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $40.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Snap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44% Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Summary

Magnite beats Snap on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

