Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $39,000 in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

