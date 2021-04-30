Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Emerald by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerald by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $403.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

