Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INS shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $54.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.