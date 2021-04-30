Financial Comparison: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) vs. Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -1.16% -1.08% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -123.50 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) N/A

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seabridge Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 293.29%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Seabridge Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

