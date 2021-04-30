Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

