Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,327.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,192.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,153.71.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

