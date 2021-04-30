Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

