Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after buying an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Ingredion by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $94.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.



Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

