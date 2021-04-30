Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.87.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $296.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

