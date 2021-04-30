Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. CX Institutional boosted its stake in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 134.76%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

