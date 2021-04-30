Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 5,063 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1,137.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

