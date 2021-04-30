Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $137.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.