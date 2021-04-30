Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

