Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,386 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $392.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.07 and a 52-week high of $393.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.