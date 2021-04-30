Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 895,036 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.