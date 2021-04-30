Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

