Fentura Financial, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCBB:FETM)

Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:FETM) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.
Fentura Financial has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78.
About Fentura Financial
