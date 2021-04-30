FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,177 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $56,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $296.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.17 and its 200-day moving average is $269.97. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

