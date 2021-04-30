Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter.

AGM stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,219,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $10,994,050 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

