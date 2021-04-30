Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

