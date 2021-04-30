Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.12. The company had a trading volume of 788,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. Facebook has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53. The company has a market cap of $925.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

