Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Shares of FB traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53. The firm has a market cap of $929.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

