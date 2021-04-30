Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.
FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.
Facebook stock traded up $21.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88.
In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.