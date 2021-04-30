Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Facebook stock traded up $21.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

